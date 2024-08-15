A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on TikTok after finding 'happiness and peace' at last

In a video, she narrated how her man came into her life at a point when depression almost took the best of her

The young man did not only sponsor her vacation to France but also proposed to her with a diamond ring

A Nigerian lady's touching story of finding love and overcoming depression has captivated TikTok users.

She shared a video detailing her journey, revealing how her partner brought joy and peace into her life during a dark period.

Lady shows off diamond ring

The lady's story began when she was struggling with depression, but her life took a turn for the better when her partner entered the scene.

He not only showered her with love but also sponsored a dream vacation to France.

The happy lady identified as @agathapretty5 on TikTok posted exciting moments from her vacation in France and the romantic proposal that took place there.

In the sweet clip, she showed the moment he proposed to her with a stunning and expensive diamond ring.

She expressed gratitude for her partner's love and support, which helped her overcome depression.

The happy lady gushed over the transformation she underwent, crediting her partner for helping her find happiness.

In her words:

"The girl I gave him vs the girl he turned me into. Depression nearly took my life but God came through for me. He sponsored my vacation to France. He finally proposed with a diamond in France and I said yes. I've found happiness and peace at last."

Reactions as lady shares touching love story

Netizens on TikTok were touched by the lady's story, praising her partner for his kindness and thoughtfulness.

@Sugar said:

"God this the kind of peace am asking because I done tire."

@Favour Bella said:

"God please remember me. I am tried already. Congratulations my love."

@Ademidiwuraabidemi said:

"Another reason for me not to lose hope that GOD is not sleeping and he will send the right one to my way soon."

@Girl_like_Dora said:

"I can't stop congratulating others till my own time. Congratulations to you dear."

