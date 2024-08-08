A Nigerian woman shared her pregnancy journey and how becoming pregnant changed her physical appearance

The woman shared a video showing people what she looked like before becoming pregnant and how her face changed

One part of her body that changed so much was her nose which appeared to have become bigger and flatter

A Nigerian woman shared how becoming pregnant transformed her physical appearance.

The woman looked completely different after she got pregnant such that many people struggled to believe she was the same person.

The woman's skin also changed. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessing_stylist1.

In a video posted by Blessing Solomon, the woman looked extremely beautiful and shapely before she got pregnant.

However, after she got pregnant, her appearance changed. Also, her complexion changed.

Blessing now looks darks-skinned and her nose also looks bigger than it used to be.

Her face also looked puffy and also appears to habour some tribal marks unlike before.

Some people who commented on the video wondered why the shape of Blessing's nose changed.

Reactions to video of a pregnant woman

@Royalbae said:

"Oh God please I need this kind of change in my life."

@HAIRBYVICK commented:

"Pregnancy give you tribal mark."

@danielmiller539 said:

"Dear future wife don’t do this to me. Please!!!"

@Danidoll said:

"Omo am I the only one still glowing while pregnant?"

@QT said:

"I was so beautiful during pregnancy."

@millibhee said:

"Pregnancy go whine you, but no panic."

@ADE23_ONE said:

"If I sleep for house make I bend. You go dey my mama side jejely."

@Mariam Odutola said:

"All I can say is omo. My own dey front. Please what trimester do you start changing in pregnancy? I just enter third ooo chaii na my nose don dey give me sign."

