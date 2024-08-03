A Nigerian lady has shared a video recounting how she unexpectedly met with her husband for the first time

According to her, she had just broken up with her ex-boyfriend and the next day, she met a man who later got married to her

Social media users who came across her video stormed the comments section to share similar experiences

A young lady, Favour, has narrated the interesting encounter that led her to meet her future husband.

The pretty lady, who had just ended a draining relationship, was still reeling from the emotional fallout when fate brought her together with the man who eventually became her spouse.

Lady shares love journey with netizens

In a TikTok video posted by @thriftbyfavour, she revealed that she had barely processed her breakup when she met her future husband the next day.

Her encounter with him marked the beginning of a beautiful journey that ended in marriage.

"Met my husband the next day after I break up with my ex. All thanks to God," she said.

Reactions as lady shares love journey

The TikTok video sparked lots of reactions from social media users who shared similar experiences of finding love in unexpected ways.

@Nicki said:

"Met my bf on fb after I broke up with my ex and he was the best thing that has ever happened to me. Congratulations my baby."

@Hair bonnet vendor in Owerri wrote:

"God abeg I just broke up lemme meet my own husband abeg abeg I don cry finish."

@Epupa immaculate said:

"After breaking up with my ex i meet someone that love respect me the love is too much and now my ex is begging me."

@Fav bby said:

"My own was 5 days later after I broke up with my ex. I met the real love of my life."

@Chibaby said:

"When the replacement from God arrives, you will forget what u lost.Congratulations."

@blessing said:

"Same I broke up with my ex on Saturday on phone call the nxt day which was Sunday I meet my hubby on Facebook I replied his message that I left for long that same Sunday he came over to my mom store."

@Ehn Speqtor added:

"Reasons I keep telling people not to leave some vengeance to God because these days people actually get away with their shii."

