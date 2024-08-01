A Nigerian lady said she has now moved to the United Kingdom to join her husband who already lives there

The lady shared a video to show her followers on TikTok how she prepared for her journey to the UK

Her happiness knew no bounds when she landed in the UK and reunited with her husband who was also elated

A Nigerian lady is glad that she has now joined her husband who lives abroad.

The woman shared a video, updating her followers online when she was preparing for the journey.

Nigerian lady relocates abroad to be with her husband.

She was overjoyed as she got her Nigerian passport and UK visa.

The lady, @miriamnech, also got her UK visa and then flew abroad and reunited with her man.

It was a moment of joy when she arrived in the UK and she was received by her husband.

Reactions as lady moves abroad to be with her husband

@mma_linda said:

"Awwwn... Congratulations once again Mrs. Smart."

@Dammy's care said:

"Congratulations. Tap into your Blessings."

@Tiana said:

"Congratulations dear. I'm next in line."

@Sandra said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@kosiene said:

"Soo happy for you and your family."

@Richie silver said:

"Congratulations my big baby sister. But I will miss you."

@Goldyn said:

"Congratulations dear! It will be my turn soon."

@user6159624270172 said:

"God locate me."

@Big Mary said:

"Congratulations to best friend."

@user9945124096113 said:

"congratulations! I tap for your travelling breakthrough in Jesus' name, amen."

@BABY LU’S KITCHEN SAID:

"Congratulations… my family is next in line for this testimony in Jesus name Amen."

@ENNITAN05 Said:

"Congratulations ma. I'm the next to travel."

@uju_bella_4life said:

"Awww, this is beautiful, Congratulations."

@Victor said:

"I'll not stop congratulating others until it's my turn to travel."

