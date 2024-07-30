A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how she supervised an undergraduate examination in Japan

The international student highlighted mind-boggling things she learnt about how Japanese exams are conducted

She noted that students seated closely as there was no space-out policy and they were also allowed to take rests during the exam

After invigilating an examination in Japan, a Nigerian lady has shared her observations about how exams are conducted in the Asian country.

The young lady, @goofymein01, shared a video of how she supervised the undergraduate students.

The student acted as an invigilator for the undergraduate examination. Photo Credit: @goofymein01

Source: TikTok

What she observed about Japanese exams

In a TikTok video, the lady revealed that the open book exam was her favourite. Her clip showed her walking the length and breadth of the large class.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The first thing she observed was that students arrived and settled down 10 minutes before the exam began. @goofymein01 added that she noticed students were seated closely as there was no space-out policy.

She stated that the whole hall was dead silent because it was an open book exam, and they needed not cram.

Japanese students allowed to sleep during exam

Sharing her experience further, the young lady revealed that the students were allowed to bring their revisions to the exams and also take rests during exams.

She stated that one-quarter of the students slept one hour into the exam and that faces got red towards the conclusion of the examination.

Watch her video below:

The Japan exam invigilation video generated reactions

Don-Masato 💪🇺🇸🇿🇦🇳🇿🇵🇭 said:

"You should allow them small na have a Mercy of God on them na."

Austin TikTok said:

"That's how exams should be, in real life when face problems nothing stop you from searching anywhere be it inside texts, under texts erc for solution."

🦋Aijin⚧️Miss🦋 said:

"Open book however the answers can't be found in the book lol."

sarpy24 said:

"At times it’s an open book but where to even find the answer is the problem."

@chief JohannsMoses723🥰🇸🇱🥰 said:

"Imagine an African yes we can, you have my respect ma'am."

zennipeter said:

"My sistergirl❤️We're very proud of you dear."

Crypto_Dato Jan🇸🇸🇸🇸 said:

"Come to Africa where they will be giving you stress as if that exam will is the one going to change ur entire life."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady teaching in Japan had shed tears after her student called her a monkey.

Nigerian youth bags Japanese government scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth had secured a fully-funded government scholarship to study in Japan.

The Obafemi Awolowo University Scholar said he got fascinated with how technology is solving problems for humanity around the world and took it upon himself to be an African problem solver.

Lucky said he realized that he needed to travel to developed countries and acquire the knowledge required to propose solutions to some of Africa's problems. Given that his parents weren't financially well-to-do, this drove him to apply for scholarships abroad.

Source: Legit.ng