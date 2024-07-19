Choosing a career path may be a hard nut to crack, especially for young people. If you are finding it difficult to choose a career, this quiz might help.

Instructions: Instructions: Choose the answer that best describes you

Man attends job interview

A Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.

The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.

The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.

Source: Legit.ng