A Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.
The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.
The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.