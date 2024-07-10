A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad shared her experience after 5 months in the UK, her new country

In the clip, she disclosed that she got a job shortly after moving to UK and won employer of the month in that same company, too

The lady added that her relocation had been nothing short of an adventure and she had been enjoying everything about it daily, thanking God for support

A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad shared her experience after five months in the UK, her new country.

In the video, she revealed that she quickly secured a job after moving to the UK and even won Employee of the Month at the same company.

Lady shares her experience. Photo credit: @oluwatomilade0

Source: TikTok

She described her relocation as an adventure, expressing her daily enjoyment and gratitude to God for His support, as shared by @oluwatomilade0.

Watch the video HERE:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nykeji said:

“This is the kind of stories, keep wining newbie like me… feels like you are telling my story… May God keep giving us reason to be forever thankful.”

Oluwatomilade wrote:

“We keep winning and we keep being thankful.:”

Mastoorah21 commented:

“Hi sis, I base in Stoke-on-Trent too so nice to find one Stoke-on-Trent queen here.”

Oluwatomilade:

“Wow, nice to meet you too sis. Where in stoke on trent are you?”

S.o.p.h_i.a:

“I love this sop much for you feels so good to hear positive stories very often.”

Thic_ope:

“Wait It’s 5months already!! God is good.”

Ill Suich:

“Keep thriving sunshine will see u when I see u.”

Joy Iphy Frederick:

“Am so happy for you Dear.”

Olamide Olapade:

“Congrats baby boo.”

Dharmi_e:

“He truly makes everything beautiful in his own time.”

Naijafoodsinuk

“Keep winning.”

AkinOluwaTimayowa:

“Its been God and God will continue to do no matter what.”

Adufe:

“These are the type of stories I love to see, the ones that gives people like us hope that good things will still come our own way too. Congratulations on your success more to come by the grace of God.”

Maame Kay:

“The best is yet to come.”

Cynthia:

“Me too I want to use this sound very soon. Congratulations ma.”

Lola_Ononiwu:

“I love it for you. Thank you God.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @.meenah1, has lamented being unable to find happiness despite residing in the UK.

6 months after moving to UK, lady speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Esther Chukwu, a Nigerian woman who moved to the UK six months ago, has celebrated the anniversary of her move on Facebook.

Esther shared the first pictures she took in the UK and had posted on social media at a time when she was clueless about life overseas.

While admitting that it has not been easy in the UK, Esther stated that she wished she had done it earlier and has no regrets about her relocation move.

Source: Legit.ng