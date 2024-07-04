A man said it is now clear that Tapswap would launch in quarter 3 of 2024 after it failed to do a token allocation on July 1

The man referenced an update by Tapswap and said the conclusion is that Tapswap would do its launch in Q3

The crypto analyst said Q3 is between July and September 2024, but there was no specific date given for the Tapswap launch

A cryptocurrency analyst said it is now certain that Tapswap would launch in Q3 of 2024 after failing to do so on July 1.

Promoters of the cryptocurrency mining game had announced that they would do a pool launch on July 1.

The man said according to Tapswap updates, it would launch in Q3 of 2024. Photo credit: TikTok/@cryptohub_withniel and X/Tapswap.

Source: UGC

This didn't happen as it was shifted during an interactive session held to clarify issues with people who mine the coin on Telegram.

The man said that, according to a recent update from Tapswap, it is expected to launch between July and September 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many miners who took part in the tapping game expressed frustration that it was taking too long.

But crypto experts such as Ekeson Egwonwu had said there was no need to be impatient since there was nothing to loose.

In an update on X, Tapswap had said it was in talks with tier 1 exchanges, where it would likely be listed.

Tapswap did not give any specifics on the pool launch date. Fidelis Ozuawala, a cryptocurrency expert said tier exchanges are the top ones in the crypto ecosystem.

He told Legit.ng in a short chat:

"Top ones are exchanges like Coinbase, Binance and Crypto.com. But the ranking based on tiers is because of onboarding users from a particular geolocations.

"For example, Coinbase is the number one because any listing from there onboards massively US, Canada etc traders. And as you know, it is those people who have more money to buy than every other country."

See the video below:

Reactions to video about Tapswap

@ugonna said:

"Tapswap dey mad, even groundnut, dem no gree fry."

@Ruby _Pascal said:

"Seeing people complaining. What about me wey don mine Pi for 5 years?"

Lady gets tired waiting for Tapswap to launch

A Nigerian lady is asking to know if Tapswap later did its pool launch on July 1 as earlier announced.

Many coin miners who participated in the Tapswap mining game are eagerly waiting for it to be launched.

Fidelis Ozuawala, a cryptocurrency expert had told Legit.ng that from all indications, Tapswap didn't launch on July 1.

Source: Legit.ng