A Nigerian cryptocurrency enthusiast has enlightened miners on the expected token launch of Tapswap

The man said Tapswap had announced it would launch in the Q3 of 2024 and asked miners to be patient

He said Tapswap wants to launch and list on a tier-one exchange noting that this could happen soon from July

A cryptocurrency analyst on TikTok has analysed the delay in the Tapswap tokens launch as miners wait.

The man said the allocation of Tapswap tokens and listing is delayed due to three reasons given by the promoters.

The man said the Tapswap Token launch date would happen in Q3. Photo credit: Tikok/@damidez and X/Tapswap.

The crypto enthusiast Damilare Damdez said the promoters of Tapswap did not expect the surge in membership that they had and that this would take time to manage.

Damilare said Tapswap had updated its miners that it would launch in Q3 of 2024, which means users should expect it to happen in July.

According to Damilare, Tapswap wants to list on a tier one exchange. Damilare's comments are in line with an earlier update by Tapswap which was shared on X.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ekeson Egwonwu, a cryptocurrency analyst, said tier-one exchanges are highly recognized in the crypto ecosystem.

His words:

"Tier one exchanges are exchanges leading the crypto markets, like Binance, Bybit (which is the second largest), Kucoin, bings, mexc, etc."

No specific date was given for the Tapswap token launch or listing on an exchange, and Ekeson said there is nothing to lose since miners did not give money to Tapswap.

Watch Damilare's video below:

Man explains meaning the difference in launch date and listing date

A Nigerian man has explained the difference between the Tapswap pool launch date and the listing date.

The pool launch date is when tap tokens would be allocated to miners who played the game on Telegram.

A crypto expert who spoke to Legit.ng said Tapswap has not announced any launch date as it explained to miners during its Ask Me Anything.

