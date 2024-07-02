A Nigerian lady is asking to know if Tapswap later did its pool launch on July 1 as earlier announced

Many coin miners who participated in the Tapswap mining game are eagerly waiting for it to be launched

Fidelis Ozuawala, a cryptocurrency expert had told Legit.ng that from all indications, Tapswap didn't launch on July 1

A lady has come online to ask if Tapswap has done its pool launch on July 1 as earlier announced.

The lady said she had been waiting for a long time for Tapswap to launch, but she hadn't heard anything.

The lady said she wanted to know if Tapswap had done a pool launch. Photo credit: TikTok/@edixy_pius and X/Tapswap.

Source: UGC

In a post on TikTok, Edixy lamented that she was tired of waiting for the Telegram mining game to launch the pool and possibly list on an exchange.

Fellow miners in her comment section expressed similar viewpoints.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Did Tapswap launch on July 1?

Legit.ng spoke to Fidelis Ozuawala, a cryptocurrency expert who said evidence indicates Tapswap did not do its pool launch.

He said:

"No, no pool launch, else the contract address would be available for the public to see and familiarize themselves with.

"From all indications, the launch wouldn’t be today (July 1) again. Zero preparation, no pre-launch plan on sight, if truly they would have launched today before now they’d have announced snapshot has been taken."

In a post on X, Tapswap promoters had asked for more time to enable it to prepare, indicating the date had been shifted.

Tapswap new pool launch date

Another crypto enthusiast, Ekeson Egwonwu said Tapswap not doing a pool launch on July 1 was in line with what the promoters said during their Ask Me Anything (AMA) with miners. This means there is no known date, according to Ekeson.

He told Legit.ng:

"They never said they will launch today (July 1). If you listened to their last AMA with Ton, they never said 1st July. They moved it. But they said sooner, they shall launch."

Lady joins Tapswap coin mining

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she decided to start coin mining on Tapswap so that she would benefit if it paid participants.

Ose Sweet said when Notcoin started, people rushed to mine coins on the app, but she refused to participate.

According to her, Notcoin later paid some people she knew, noting that someone made N368,000 from it.

Source: Legit.ng