A Nigerian man has explained that there is a difference between the Tapswap pool launch date and the listing date

The pool launch date is when tap tokens would be allocated to miners who played the game on Telegram

A crypto expert who spoke to Legit.ng said Tapswap has not announced any launch date as it explained to miners during its AMA

Some coin miners expected Tapswap to carry out its pool launch date on July 1, but this apparently did not happen.

A man on TikTok issued an update, telling miners who participated in the Tapswap game that the pool launch date and listing date are different.

Many people expected Tapswap to launch on July 1. Photo credit: TikTok/@brigaz_afia and X/Tapswap.

Source: UGC

According to Bright Emmanuel, there could be a gap between a crypto pool launch date and the listing date.

He gave examples with Notcoin, noting that its launch date was different from the listing date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Did Tapswap launch on July 1?

Just like other crypto enthusiasts, Bright had expected Tapswap to do its pool launch on July 1 as announced, but this did not happen.

Meanwhile, Ekeson Egwuonwu, a crypto enthusiast who also took part in Tapswap mining said Tapswap had explained to miners that they wouldn't launch on July 1 during their Ask Me Anything (AMA).

He said:

"They never said they would launch today. If you listened to their last AMA with Ton, they never said 1st July. They moved it. But they said sooner, they shall launch."

What to do ahead of Tapswap launch date

Ekeson told Legit.ng there was no need for miners to start being impatient ahead of the launch date since they invested no money in Tapswap.

He said:

"They shouldn't run out of patience. They didn't give Tapswap money. They should learn the art of patience. Good things don't come easy."

On his part, Fidelis Ozuawala, a crypto expert, said there was a need for miners to lower their expectations before the expected pool launch date.

He told Legit.ng:

"Keep your hopes low; expect an extension of the launch date, but the signs will be there."

He said some of the things that lead to a launch have not happened. His words:

"For example, contract creation on a certain blockchain, pool launch and same made public, then the possibility of transferring your tokens to a wallet and then final trading begins. None of the above steps are in process already."

Lady joins Tapswap mining

A Nigerian lady said she decided to start coin mining on Tapswap so that she would benefit if it paid participants.

Ose Sweet said when Notcoin started, people rushed to mine coins on the app, but she refused to participate.

According to her, Notcoin later paid some people she knew, noting that someone made N368,000 from it.

Source: Legit.ng