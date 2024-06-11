A Nigerian man has shared the touching story of a medical student who was about to give up and drop out of school

According to the story, Nwankwo Miracle Tochukwu lost his parents to a road accident and since then has been having issues with school fees

However, help has come his way as Alex Onyia, an education promoter, said he was going to clear Tochukwu's fees to enable him to continue

A Nigerian student studying medicine at the university was on the verge of dropping out due to hardship.

The student, Nwankwo Miracle Tochukwu, was said to have lost his parents years ago in a road accident.

Since the death of his parents, Tochukwu has been finding it hard to pay his school fees up to the point that he wanted to give up and go home.

However, Tochukwu received help when his case reached Alex Onyia, an education promoter passionate about the future of young people.

Alex has promised to clear Tochukwu's school fees so he can complete his studies in medical school.

Alex wrote:

"His brother has been trying to get my attention for several weeks and today I had to verify all his claims and they are very true. I will clear the schools fees to enable him continue, however I think medical students should be on full scholarships from the state government. We are lacking doctors seriously in Nigeria and we shouldn't let brilliant ones drop out of school because of situations life may bring to them."

Reactions as student gets help

@health is wealth said:

"Thanks so much Alex. Your generation will find helpers in their time of of need."

@manny said:

"Thank you for all you do chief, posterity will be kind to you."

