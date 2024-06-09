A Nigerian lady shared her experience after flying to the UK using an Air Peace flight from Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos.

The lady flew to London Gatwick Airport with Air Peace, and she said she enjoyed the flight as she was well cared for

The lady said when she boarded the flight, she was ushered into business class, and she thought the Air Peace cabin crew was making a mistake

A lady has shared the experience she had travelling on an Air Peace flight from Lagos to London Gatwick.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, revealed many aspects of the flight which she enjoyed very much.

The lady said she enjoyed the flight. Photo credit: TikTok/@thedessliving/@estherbb59 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

One of the things she enjoyed during the flight was the food served her. The lady, @thedessliving said she was first given a menu to make her choice.

She showed the yummy food served to her on the Air Peace flight and expressed her wish to fly business class again.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Flying premium economy class on Air Peace

She said she was ushered into the business class when she was thinking she would be kept in the economy class.

She said:

"It’s called “premium economy” but servings and services on it come with the “business class" tags."

Reactions as lady flies business class to the UK

@Chi commented:

"Sorry I would like to know if you’re being serious or not but was that the actual business section?"

@Dre001 asked:

"Air peace does direct flights?"

@Earthglow said:

"You really enjoyed your trip."

@Lamzy_nick said:

"So detailed….love it and thank you. The last part though."

@user4482236811750 said:

"I’m using them on this route for the first time and I'm happy to have seen this."

@Cunlay01 commented:

"Rich kid, you booked business class not knowing it's not economy. Fine girl give me the gist ooo."

@Chinny said:

"This was so entertaining."

Another passenger shares experience flying with Air Peace

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on its inaugural flight has shared her experience.

The lady said she was impressed by the services rendered by Air Peace and rated the airline 8/10 based on the value she got.

She noted that there was a little bit of delay before the flight but commended the amazing customer service.

Source: Legit.ng