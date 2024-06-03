A Nigerian man posted a video showing some passengers milling around the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

The video shows the passengers who appeared unable to access the Lagos Airport due to the NLC/TUC strike action

The Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress had embarked on the strike action on Monday, June 3

A video shows some stranded passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

This is coming after the NLC and TUC declared a strike action after the collapse of wage negotiation with the federal government.

NLC reportedly blocked access to the Lagos airport. Photo credit: X/Imran Muhammad.

Source: Twitter

In the video posted on X by Imran Muhammad, many people were seen around the Lagos Airport.

According to the video, the passengers were not able to access the airport due to the strike declared by labour on Monday, June 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The caption reads:

"All entry points to the domestic terminal at Lagos Airport are currently inaccessible as passengers are left stranded due to the ongoing labour strike, resulting in the suspension of all flight operations."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Lagos Airport during NLC strike

@Mahmud_wazeeree said:

"I hate to say this but this strike is the only option."

@KhadijaGarba19 said:

"It is sad that strike is the only serious language our government/politicians recognizes. They rushed to increase their own salaries but now that it's time for the masses to receive, they're proposing 60K. What will 60k monthly solve for the average human? How much is food?"

@donpanacio said:

"Blocking airport is a criminal offence!! Military will soon show them how to behave!"

@a_lmumin said:

"Sometimes the only language govt understand is strike and if its genuine, I hope the NLC/TUC are sincere with their pursuit. The only thing sad is that some businesses will be affected."

President Tinubu reacts to strike action by labour

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has sent a strong message to Nigerian workers following the commencement of the NLC, TUC indefinite strike.

Speaking on behalf of the federal government, AGF Lateef Fagbemi warned workers against joining the industrial action.

Fagbemi in a statement issued on Sunday, June 2, disclosed what would happen to workers who abandon their duties.

Source: Legit.ng