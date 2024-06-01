As anticipation builds up, Tapswap has said it would be launching a special mission which would benefit Tapswappers

Announcing the special mission, Tapswap noted that Tapswappers get a chance to claim the 'biggest reward ever'

Mixed reactions trailed Tapswap's latest announcement as people look forward to its official launch date

Tapswap is set to launch a special mission before its project launch date.

Legit.ng confirmed this in a fresh update Tapswap shared on its verified X handle on Friday, May 31.

Tapswap announced a special mission for Tapswappers. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: @iam_safeee, Nairametrics

Source: TikTok

About Tapswap's special mission

According to Tapswap, the special mission comes with the 'biggest reward ever.' The rewards for Tapswappers are three million shares and a $600 (N800,100) Binance voucher.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tapswap added that the mission will be available for a limited time. It wrote on its X page:

"Dear TapSwappers,

"Next week, we are launching a special mission with the biggest reward ever: 3 million Shares and the possibility to get a $600 Binance voucher!

"This mission will be time-limited, so stay tuned and don't miss out," Tapswap wrote.

Reacting to the announcement, crypto expert Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma welcomed the development. He told Legit.ng:

"It's a good move on their own part and they have alot to proof because of the on going speculation."

Reactions trail Tapswap's new update

@healthycorner_1 said:

"3 million Shares and possibility to get a $600 Binance voucher! That's a lot!"

@daniels_osi said:

"Bịa dianyi, that mission no really concern us... When una talk say you wan lunch?"

@Crypto_Neuz said:

"Tapswap is becoming huge and huge day by day! Even though it's just starting, just think about it's future and what about long term.... @tapswapai. Make it, and shake it all the world."

@daniels_osi said:

"The only thing wey concern me inside everything you talk na that $600. How are you going to share it?"

@Maliqifeoluwa said:

"Sha do fast and launch. Make person see money but private jet and one small Benz."

@Emmyifeoluwa13 said:

"Una Neva still answer my question. Wetin make una change launch date?"

@AdasonVeekey said:

"My Tapswap just stopped working is there any problem with the bot."

Tapswap changes launch date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tapswap had postponed its launch date.

As many people hope to cash out from it, Tapswap says its pool launch will happen on July 1, 2024. This was contained in an update shared on X by the Tapswap team, asking coin miners to exercise patience.

According to Tapswap, the launch date was held back to enable the team to eliminate unjustly earned taps.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng