A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate his Tapswap milestone of seven billion shares

Displaying his Tapswap account as proof, the man claimed he is the first person in Nigeria and West Africa to do so

While the man shared how he did, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, spoke with Legit.ng about the possibility of hitting such a number

A Nigerian man, Szymanski, has expressed excitement at hitting a stunning seven billion shares on Tapswap.

Taking to Facebook, Szymanski showed his Tapswap account to counter those who argued he was fake.

Szymanski said he is the first person in West Africa to hit seven billion on Tapswap. Photo Credit: Szymanski

Szymanski shares his Tapswap strategy

Szymanski noted that one can achieve or surpass his feat by inviting over 30,000 people.

"Well, if you can invite over 30,000 individuals on Tapswap then maybe you might just beat my record," Szymanski said in the video.

Szymanski speaks on breaking Tapswap record

Szymanski claimed he is now the highest 'Tapswapper' in Nigeria and West Africa and attributed his success to his community members. In his words:

"This just officially makes me the highest Taps miner not just in Nigeria but the whole of West Africa, according to their statistics.

"All these wouldn't be possible if not for the help and mandate given to me by my amazing community people. I do have the best community out there and I wouldn't ask for nothing more."

He promised to give back to his community when Tapswap is listed.

"My community members push me daily and for that, I would be given back to the community if Tapswap gets to launch and I pray and hope that they actually do get to launch."

He warned against the use of bots and external clickers, saying they could get implicated or lose their Tapswap accounts.

Crypto expert on Szymanski's feat

Reacting to Szymanski's feat, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, told Legit.ng that such a number was possible.

"It's possible, depending on how large his referral network is and if all of them are active. That's the way to earn that much."

Reactions trail man's huge Tapswap shares

Chris C Mintman said:

"Do not sell your tap ,wait for it to rise ,just look at the current value of NOTCOIN."

Makanjuola Olajide Michael said:

"Is not the bot you bought on the Tapswap is talking about oo nah auto clicker and the rest he is talking about."

Okeh Johnpaul said:

"They have started blocking accounts with external tapping bots."

Baffa Aminu Rabiu Yk said:

"7billion token bro and you’re still in legendary you surpose Dey mythic level with the 7billion bro I’m not doubting you bro but we need explanation."

Hilda Abite said:

"If they don't want people to use bots then what is the need of adding bot in the system."

Chidera Amechi Amechi said:

"Sorry to ask sir,how about the tap bot from the Tapswap the one we us 200,000 to purchase,are we no not suppose to use it too."

Mat Thew said:

"What am I seeing on onchain 0.07 per coin?

"Me that have 18k, that's approximately $1300. I can't wait for distribution."

Etibuot Umoh said:

"I just hope you remember your community when it's pay day."

Man hits 2 billion on Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had rejoiced as he hit 2 billion on Tapswap.

Joseph, who made N9 million from Notcoin, displayed the shocking balance many hours after crying foul over losing 2.2 billion Tapswap shares. In a tweet on X, Joseph mocked one Ebuka who thought he truly lost his Tapswap shares.

When quizzed about the possibility of an individual hitting the billion mark on Tapswap, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, explained how to Legit.ng.

