A Nigerian woman said those engaging in Tapswap coin mining will not get rich from the viral Telegram game

The woman gave some a reason to back up her point as she noted that people don't get rich by tapping on their phones

She said if it were so easy to get rich by tapping on smartphone screens, billionaires like Elon Musk would also be doing it

A woman has given one reason why she thinks Tapswap is incapable of making people rich.

According to the woman, it is impossible that people would get rich by simply tapping on their smartphone screens.

The woman said tapping on phone screen cannot make one rich. Photo credit: Getty Images/The Good Brigade/ Bloomberg and X/Tapswap. Woman's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In a post she made on X, Dr. Adélaïde Tinuke said it was not that easy to get rich.

Her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Whoever told you you'll become a Millionaire/Billionaire just by tapping your phone's screen Tapswap. Bro, that's not how life work, otherwise Elon would have a farm where he employs people to tap on phone screen for him."

She said the fact that getting coins is so easy on Tapswap makes her think it would not work.

Her words:

"You couldn't tap a phone screen to get 0.1 bitcoin. Never. Bro, you could tap a phone for 10 minutes and get N1 million Tapswap. That's seriously cheap."

Is it possible to make money from Tapswap?

But speaking to Legit.ng, Moreblessing Ogbogo, popularly known as Dr Crypto, said it is possible for new users to make money from cryptocurrency if they get the right knowledge.

He told Legit.ng:

"When these newly onboarded users get the right knowledge from the right sources and apply them accordingly, they can be sure of making more than a living but wealth from crypto."

See her full post below:

Reactions as lady kicks against Tapswap

@samwellsg said:

"People love the easy way out. That's not how it works."

@mazi_ikanako said:

"Our MUMU never do."

@Kolocian007 said:

"Of course, not the billions. 1-2 million naira could still be a good capital for people to start a business. This is why most people are tapping."

@donheskey79 said:

"People are not tapping to make billions."

@Christy54127384 said:

"They should continue tapping."

Lady mines coins on Tapswap

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she decided to start coin mining on Tapswap so that she would benefit if it paid participants.

Ose Sweet said when Notcoin started, people rushed to mine coins on the app, but she refused to participate.

According to her, Notcoin later paid some people she knew, noting that someone made N368,000 from it.

Source: Legit.ng