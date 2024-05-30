A man who is a cryptocurrency expert said some people are yet to fully understand the ongoing coin mining on Telegram

The man, Fidelis Ozuawala, outlined some interesting information concerning Tapswap and other coin-mining games

Fidelis said through Tapswap and other such coin mining games, many newcomers would be unboarded into cryptocurrency

A Nigerian cryptocurrency expert has outlined some of the effects the ongoing Tapswap mining may have on the crypto ecosystem.

The man, Fidelis Ozuawala, said the attention received by Tapswap could serve to bring some people into the crypto ecosystem.

The man said many people will come to know about crypto because of coin mining games. Photo credit: Facebook/Fidelis Ozuawala and X/Tapswap.

Source: UGC

He said the 'tapping' games on Telegram was one way airdrop projects used to attract people's attention.

The cryptocurrency expert wrote on Facebook:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"People do not understand this tap tap is just a way to attract users. If you run 'brand awareness' ads, you'd know the likes of Tapswap are making a kill, and they are making millions of dollars and would make more."

Fidelis insisted that tapping games on Telegram would make project owners rich and also benefit people who were previously uninterested in crypto.

He said:

"Those "Tap Tap" apps, have millions of active users per day, all are expectant to withdraw their taps shares as money, how would they gain access to the money? obviously it's via an Exchange listing, what this means is, all those who don't have a crypto account would be forced to register an account in the exchange-- more and more people are onboarded to crytpo."

According to him, the tapping games on Telegram were game changers and advised those talking down on tappers to stop.

He stated:

"This is a game changer, either you join or stay at the sidelines, but talking down on them is very very unwise."

How crypto airdrop owners make money

Legit.ng spoke to Moreblessing Ogbogo, popularly known as Dr Crypto, and he agreed with Fidelis' submission that crypto airdrop owners make money by first grabbing attention.

He said:

"Yes! Generally, and most especially in the crypto industry, attention is money. And that's exactly what the publicity is giving them. They have millions of daily active users, so several other crypto projects who are looking to promote their product, create brand awareness and grow their community will come and bid for the attention by paying them to be on the tasks section."

Man reacts as Davido launches coin meme

Meanwhile, a man has said it would be better to trade with caution while buying a new cryptocurrency called $DAVIDO.

The new coin launched by Nigerian singer Davido is trending online, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts talking about it.

But the Nigerian man said those who invest in the new $DAVIDO coin might have themselves to blame if they don't trade with caution.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng