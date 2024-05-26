A Nigerian lady said she was told to return to wherever she was coming from after she arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport

She admitted that she flew in with an expired international passport which prompted immigration to ask her to go back

She said someone intervened on her behalf, and she was finally allowed into Nigeria with the expired Nigerian passport

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Nigerian lady who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport was told to go back abroad.

The lady made this known in a video she posted on TikTok, noting that the incident happened in 2022.

The lady said she flew into Nigeria with an expired international passport. Photo credit: TikTok/Odinaka and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

She said she returned to her home country, Nigeria to attend a wedding when she was told she wouldn't be allowed entry.

According to Odinaka, she arrived in Nigeria with an expired international passport which was why immigration asked her to turn back.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Odinaka said she had travelled to Nigeria with her expired international passport before, and nothing happened.

However, she said she was not informed that she was not allowed to travel to Nigeria twice with an expired Nigerian passport.

Despite saying her intention was to renew it while in Nigeria, she said the immigration officer refused.

Luckily for her, she saw another man who was having the same problem and the man intervened on her behalf after he too was allowed into Nigeria.

That was how she was able to enter Nigeria and attend the wedding.

She said:

"A warning would’ve been fine, but these guys were ready to send me back."

Watch the video below:

TikTok reactions

@Sarah_Okotie said:

"I’m sure there’s no policy, they just like to stress people."

@genxyss said:

"You’re actually allowed to use it once though. I was told same too when I arrived in Lagos with an expired passport."

@taiwotelli said:

"My brother went for the second time with an expired passport, he was allowed in but was given a warning."

Man purchases passport of St Kitts and Nevis

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man purchased the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, a twin island country located in the Caribbean.

The YouTuber, Tayo Aina, said he paid $150,000 (N135 million) to secure the St Kitts and Nevis passport and citizenship.

Tayo said it would solve the limitations he experiences while using the Nigerian passport across the world.

Source: Legit.ng