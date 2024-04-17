A Nigerian woman has narrated how she almost got cheated by a pump attendant at a fuel station in the country

The woman said the pump attendant had sold fuel worth N47,014 to a customer and didn't wipe it off the meter

When it was time to pay, he insisted that she paid the same amount not knowing that she already observed what was going on

A Nigerian woman has shared how a pump attendant nearly took an extra N21,235 from the actual amount she was meant to pay.

In a Facebook post, she narrated everything that transpired and advised netizens to be careful at fuel stations.

Lady shares how she almost got scammed at fuel station Photo credit: Favour Uzoeto Raymond/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Woman shares ordeal at fuel station

The woman identified on Facebook as Favour Uzoeto Raymond said the pump attendant filled her car with fuel worth N25,799.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

However, before selling to her, he already sold fuel worth N47,014 to another customer but did not clear it off the meter.

She noted that the attendant sold to her from a different pump so the price of hers and the previous customer were showing side by side on the respective meters.

When it was time to pay, he insisted that the price of her fuel was N47,014 which was the bill of the previous customer.

After much back and forth with the pump attendant, she threatened to speak with his manager and the pump attendant immediately apologised to her and she finally paid the right amount.

She wrote:

“Few weeks ago, i stopped by a fuel station to top up my fuel that is a little bit below half tank. As soon as I got to the pump stand, I noticed that the attendant didn't clear the bill of the previous person he sold to before attending to me which is 47,014.

"I ignored it since l wasn't buying from that particular pump. (Each pump stand has two phase) After attending to me, he stepped out to get a p.o.s machine from his fellow attendant.

"When he returned, to my amazing, he typed 47,014 naira instead of 25,779 naira he sold to me claiming that he sold to me from the other pump that has #47,014.

"I was very shocked because I was watching him closely while discharging the fuel into my tank, all efforts to convince him that my tank can't take up to that amount of fuel proved abortive (maybe because I was very calm) until l requested to see his manager, he started apologising claiming to be confused.

"So if not that I was very observant, I would have pay extra #21,235 for what I didn't make use of in this Nigeria economy. Well, i quietly paid him 25,779 and left but not without capturing the attached evidence.

"After that very incident, i am always very observant whenever I go to a fuel ou station. Ike argument adirom chaa, chaa.”

Reactions trail woman's experience at fuel station

The comments section was filled with reactions of Nigerians who once experienced such at fuel stations.

Eze Felix Oko commented:

“That's how some of them behave, trying to cheat unsuspecting customers.”

Peter Muotoh said:

“No matter the confusion you didn't buy full tank so that can't be your bill.”

Nene Dunu Ndiogaziri reacted:

“I catch one,one day, she started apologizing, dey know what they are doing.”

King Fred C. Anaeme said:

“I don't fail to take note.”

See her post below:

Nigerian man fights fuel attendant at station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user shared a video of a raging Nigerian man at a fuel station.

In the video, the angry man screamed at the top of his voice while the pump attendant was held down by her colleagues to stop the matter from escalating.

Source: Legit.ng