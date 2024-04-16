A year after arriving in Canada, a Nigerian lady narrated her journey of overcoming visa complications

She also spoke about her study permit mix-up that left her unable to work for months

She said she persevered through these challenges, eventually securing a co-op job that taught her valuable lessons

In a heartfelt post on TikTok, a young Ogiator Joy shared her one-year anniversary of moving to Canada, marking a significant milestone in her life.

The journey, which began on March 23rd, 2023, was not without its hurdles.

Early on, she faced challenges with her visa application, risking the loss of her opportunity to stay in the country.

However, with determination and effort, she said she managed to rectify the situation.

Upon arrival, she said a mix-up with her study permit at the airport led to an unexpected and prolonged inability to work for seven months, as shared @ogiator.joy.

Despite this setback, she said she persevered, and the issue was eventually resolved.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olayinka Samuel said:

“God is indeed Faithful, congratulations to many more years of success to come.”

Kayodeadeniyi05 wrote:

“Congratulation dear.”

Isidprof L1:

“Wow, congratulations.”

Leonard Teddy Jr:

“I hope you're having a good one.”

Eberechuks37:

“Congratulations God would continually help you ma.”

