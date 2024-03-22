A Nigerian man who is working at a construction site in South Korea showed the type of work he uses to earn a living

He says he carries bags of cement from the down floor to the topmost floor a construction site, and he is paid $1.5 (over N2000) per bag

He said each day, if he carries 250 bags of cement at the construction site, he earns $375 (N525,000)

A Nigerian man who works at a construction site in South Korea is earning N525,000 per day, according to a video he shared online.

In the video posted on X by @bellamybellamyy, the man said each bag of cement he carries, he is paid $1.50.

The man says he makes $1.5 for each bag of cement.

He noted that he is expected to carry the bags of cement from the ground floor of the building to the top, where it would be used at the construction site.

He said he is expected to carry 250 bags of cement each day. At the rate of $1.5 per bag of cement, that means he would earn $375 (N525,000) in a day if he succeeds.

He said he loves it in South Korea because as soon as he is done with the work, he is paid.

Reactions as Nigerian man shares the work he does abroad

@WarriorsAbia said:

"After your hard labor, you come to Nigeria, buy a car to enjoy for a few days, then a policeman will stop you and accuse you of being a fraudster. God will bless your hustle my brother."

@NwabuezeWilfred commented:

"Men, that is real weightlifting. But in 8 hours, you get $375. So you do that in a week, you have well over $1500."

@00PRIME7 commented:

"If those boys wey dey offload cement from Dangote truck catch this work, dem go get money pass Obi Cubana."

Nigerian man shares how much he bought bag of cement

In a related story, a Nigerian man bought cement at the price of N8,200 per bag in Kaduna state, where he lives.

However, when he got home, he received a phone call from the cement seller informing him the price had been reduced to N7,800 per bag.

Ahmad Kargi said he was surprised when the cement seller offered him his N400 balance even after he had left the shop.

