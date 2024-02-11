A cat which has been described as wise dropped its prediction for the upcoming African Cup of Nations finals

Nigeria's Super Eagles will slug it out on the pitch with the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire and the cat said Nigeria will have the upper hand

A video of the prediction has sparked many reactions, with some Nigerians rushing to the comment section to celebrate

A wise cat caught the attention of Nigerians after it predicted that the country would win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a video, the cat said Nigeria will carry the day in the crucial tie, which will happen Sunday, 9 pm Nigerian time.

The cat favoured Nigeria in its prediction. Photo credit: TikTok/@komouyao, X/CAF and Getty Images/MB Media.

Source: UGC

There were two plates, one painted in Nigerian colour and the other painted in Ivorian colours.

A chunk of fish was placed on the plates, and the cat was released and allowed to eat from any of the plates.

The cat walked straight to the plate painted with the Nigerian flag and carried the fish in it.

This signified that it is favouring Nigeria to win the African Cup of Nations ahead of Ivory Coast the host country.

Many Nigerians have reacted to the video with happiness and said the cat should be properly taken care of.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of cat predicting AFCON finals

@Bryant Nelson75 said:

"If anything happens to that cat. Nigeria will come for you. We are winning."

@Esther remarked:

"Nigeria is surely winning this tomorrow. I believe God will not disappoint us."

@alfahannah5 said:

"And so shell it be in JESUS Name amen and amen."

@Isaac The King said:

"The Ivorians even know that Nigeria has already taken the cut, let the cat go, he's an innocent."

@KayBaba said:

"The best cat in Africa."

Source: Legit.ng