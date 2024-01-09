A beautiful young Nigerian lady celebrated her achievement after she completed a housing project

Sharing the video of the building on TikTok, she said not only men can build houses, but women could too

Many people thronged her comment section to celebrate her achievement, as some wished for the same blessing

A young lady made a video showing the mansion she started and completed with her money in 2023.

The lady (@toniaphil) showed the moment carpenters roofed the house with stone-coated materials worth millions of naira.

The lady used an expensive door for her house. Photo source: @toniaphil

Expensive front house door

At one point in the video, she filmed the tiles she bought for the home flooring. They were stacked in a pile.

After the building was done, she painted it white. The colour matched the black roof. She said:

"What a man can do, a woman can do too. Congratulations to me."

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

abigailnaaayorkor0 said:

"Just few months back I see such post and ask myself, how dem dey get e money,but with faith I say 2024 is my turn."

immaculate said:

"Women in powers women we are proud of you."

Busybrain Interiors asked:

"How much was the door?"

She replied:

"N470k."

Jenny wondered:

"How Una take dey get this money,na I nor know. Congratulations."

Keyfames said:

"Congratulations to u o lord see as I day congratulate everybody since on TikTok God abeg let people congratulate me too this yes ijn amen."

pretty ella said:

"Congratulations, GOD wey do am for you go also do am for me."

akinseyeoluwaseun6 said:

"What a strong woman you are. sis remain blessed."

Caron said:

"Congratulations dear ...Grace and speed in all you do."

PRINCE said:

"I love it when I see youth building house I swear it gives me Joy... heavy congrats."

Stephnora SAID:

"Father Lord this is my goal in 2024 Biko do it for me, congratulations babe i tap from your blessings."

