Rich Nigerian Lady Builds House, Uses Gerard Stone Coated Roof, Paints Building White Colour
- A beautiful young Nigerian lady celebrated her achievement after she completed a housing project
- Sharing the video of the building on TikTok, she said not only men can build houses, but women could too
- Many people thronged her comment section to celebrate her achievement, as some wished for the same blessing
A young lady made a video showing the mansion she started and completed with her money in 2023.
The lady (@toniaphil) showed the moment carpenters roofed the house with stone-coated materials worth millions of naira.
Expensive front house door
At one point in the video, she filmed the tiles she bought for the home flooring. They were stacked in a pile.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
After the building was done, she painted it white. The colour matched the black roof. She said:
"What a man can do, a woman can do too. Congratulations to me."
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
abigailnaaayorkor0 said:
"Just few months back I see such post and ask myself, how dem dey get e money,but with faith I say 2024 is my turn."
immaculate said:
"Women in powers women we are proud of you."
Busybrain Interiors asked:
"How much was the door?"
She replied:
"N470k."
Jenny wondered:
"How Una take dey get this money,na I nor know. Congratulations."
Keyfames said:
"Congratulations to u o lord see as I day congratulate everybody since on TikTok God abeg let people congratulate me too this yes ijn amen."
pretty ella said:
"Congratulations, GOD wey do am for you go also do am for me."
akinseyeoluwaseun6 said:
"What a strong woman you are. sis remain blessed."
Caron said:
"Congratulations dear ...Grace and speed in all you do."
PRINCE said:
"I love it when I see youth building house I swear it gives me Joy... heavy congrats."
Stephnora SAID:
"Father Lord this is my goal in 2024 Biko do it for me, congratulations babe i tap from your blessings."
Another lady built mansion
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who sold makeup products showed people what she achieved in her business.
The lady used the profit from her business to build a one-story structure as office space for her business.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng