A Nigerian lady who lived in Brazil revealed how she moved to the South American country with only N1.5 million naira

She explained that N200,000 went towards visa and flight costs, and the rest was for settling in the new country

She also mentioned that there were schools in Brazil that offered free tuition for international students

A Nigerian lady who had lived in Brazil for a few years revealed the surprising details of how she managed to move to the South American country with a modest budget of only N1.2 million naira.

She explained that out of this amount, N200,000 was spent on the visa application and the flight ticket, which she booked well in advance to get a good deal.

She moved to Brazil. Photo credit: @eniadeolami/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The remaining N1 million naira was used to cover her initial expenses in the new country, such as rent, food, transportation, and other necessities.

She shared her story on TikTok with the handle @eniadeolami to inspire other Nigerians who dreamed of living abroad, and to show them that it was possible to do so with a low budget and a lot of determination.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

FreeTheCaptives reacted:

“If you put 5-7 million into good business in Nigeria and you know what you are doing, you will live well.”

Dannie said:

“Am interested.”

User6934120183205:

“Please travelling to Puerto Rico how much will that cost.”

Tobiloba:

“What about tourist visa canada.”

Daramolaajayibuko:

“How do l go about it Dear.”

User8373637328267262767:

“Info about the Brazil Grad School please.”

Ajaysauto:

“School fees?”

Big Rocky:

“What is total for traveling to Canada please I need an answer.”

Badgers8honey:

“Are you in Nigeria?”

Ifeanyi Isaac:

“I better carry the 1.5m play better two Sure.”

Pearl:

“Brazil..job opportunities there are good?”

Preciousjoy:

“Pls how much will take me to Spain?”

Nigerian lady who moved abroad shares 17 legit ways to travel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian lady in the United States, Blessing Nwachukwu-Frank, has highlighted 17 legitimate ways one can travel abroad on a low budget.

According to her, she did it with just $65 and a plane ticket in 2009.

In a Facebook post, Blessing, however, maintained that she is not a legal practitioner and her advice is born out of her own experience.

Source: Legit.ng