A Nigerian man who has been studying law at the university for 11 years without graduating has appealed for prayers from the public

The man said he was determined to finish his studies and end his years of agony

He revealed his plans to do everything possible to graduate as he began the new year with hope

A Nigerian man who enrolled in a law programme at the university has faced a series of challenges that have prevented him from graduating for 11 years.

The man has shared his heartbreaking story on social media and asked for prayers from well-wishers.

Man calls for prayers. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

The man said he had not given up on his dream of becoming a lawyer and was determined to finish his studies and put an end to his years of misery.

He said he had made plans to do whatever it took to overcome the obstacles that had hindered his academic progress and graduate as soon as possible this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the X post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OlayideO_Soaga reacted:

“Rooting for you, oremi.”

@KikiowoA responded:

“Thank you, oremi.”

@Eri stotle:

“Waiting to celebrate with you soon bro.”

Lawyer had carryover for a course he worked hard to pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has recounted how a single mistake from his lecturer could have made him resit for an exam he worked hard to pass.

The man said after the exam result was pasted in the lecturer's office, he went to check and did not find his name.

He reached out to the lecturer, who promised to work on it but did not do so until another lecturer’s wife had a similar issue.

Boy who failed last year clears his 2023 papers with several B’s, A1 in government

In another related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student, Idris Musa Abubakar, has gone online to rejoice after checking his 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.

Seeing that he had one A1 in government and B's in mathematics and English, the boy said the results were better than the one he had in 2022.

In total, Musa had seven B's with a D7 in agricultural science.

Source: Legit.ng