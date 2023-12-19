A male corps member has become a talking point owing to his handwriting, which many considered impressive

His handwriting was noticed after he shared a handwritten resignation letter he sent to his Kogi place of primary assignment

While a section of internet users shared their thoughts on the content of the letter, a large percentage focused on his handwriting

Nnachi Christoper, a Kogi corps member, has become a viral sensation online after he made his resignation letter to his place of primary assignment (PPA) public.

Taking to Facebook, the young man shared the handwritten letter happily with the caption, "I done resign from my PPA today ooh."

Image of a male corps member for illustration purpose and not related to the story. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, Facebook/Nnachi Christopher

Source: Getty Images

The letter dated December 19, 2023, was addressed to the management of Gateway Model Academy, Olamaboro, in Kogi state.

The resignation letter was straight to the point and had just three words in its body:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Bye bye sir."

It is not clear if the corper made up the letter. However, netizens admired Christopher's handwriting, describing it with beautiful adjectives.

Netizens thought his handwriting looked lovely

Adams Abdulfatah said:

"With this fine handwriting sef, your principal won't allow you to go anywhere.

"Una die there together till your due date."

Ara Grace Alheri Da'ang said:

"Cute handwriting."

Olu-Seun Bamidele Al Aleilo said:

"From Gateway model Academy to... Chicago State University... congratulations brother."

Justice Ozu Ichegbo said:

"Nice handwriting but as a corper your address is wrong you should use the NYSC address of your LGA."

Alicia Emmanuel said:

"I know this school, that's is where I did my PPA for only 3 months before I ran away."

Jennifer Chammy said:

"Very soon na wetin I go drop for my oga be thathis ancestors to go & explain to him."

Victor Aina said:

"You resigned abi u jst want to oppress us with ur fine handwriting."

Fale Grace Chalya said:

"Okay thank you for telling us your intentions but as the board of staff, ya not going anywhere sir."

Corps member's letter to his PPA causes commotion online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corps member's letter to his Abuja PPA had stirred reactions online.

Mannir Idris sent a handwritten letter requesting to be cleared while tabling complaints about some personal issues.

His usage of English, however, left netizens in stitches. Idris' English was far below average, besides the poor punctuation throughout the letter. Spelling errors also marred the poorly put-together letter.

Source: Legit.ng