A single Nigerian mother has shared the beautiful transformation of herself and her little daughter

While the throwback photo showed her backing her daughter as a baby, the transformation photo showed them in a matching outfit

According to her, the same man who chased her out with her child wants them back after many years

A hardworking Nigerian mother has gone viral on social media after sharing her life story with netizens.

In a TikTok post, the single mother identified as @SimplyKittan shared her transformation after some years.

Single mum shares transformation of herself and daughter Photo credit: @kiitanapparel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Single mum's transformation with daughter melts hearts

The throwback showed her backing her toddler while the current photo showed the duo in elegant outfits.

While posting the photos, she revealed that the same man who kicked her out with her baby wants them back in his life.

She wrote:

"The woman he chased out, the woman he wants back now."

Reactions as single mum shares transformation photos of her baby girl

This video attracted so many comments from netizens who admired how amazing she and the baby turned out. They also encouraged her not to go back to her ex.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng