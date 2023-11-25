A young woman has shared her remarkable transformation story from a sugar cane seller to a lawyer

Despite her boyfriend rejecting and blocking her due to her appearance, she persevered and her life took a turn for the better

Massive reactions have trailed the video on TikTok as many shower praises on her for her resilience

A beautiful young woman has captivated viewers with her incredible journey of personal growth and transformation.

The lady identified as @nanaakua_law on TikTok shared before and after videos of herself which left netizens in awe.

In the throwback video, she was spotted standing with some large sticks of sugar cane and looking tired.

Former sugarcane seller flaunts her transformation Photo credit: @nanaakua/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady fulfils dream of being lawyer after getting dumped by boyfriend

However, her life shortly took an extraordinary turn as she underwent a remarkable transformation and became a lawyer.

This significant accomplishment showcased her determination in the pursuit of success.

Surprisingly, her boyfriend who initially blocked her due to her appearance returned to reconcile but she declined.

Netizens applaud lady's transformation from sugar cane seller to lawyer

The inspiring journey of Nana garnered widespread praise from netizens.

@Crystal Empress reacted:

“This is what I want to see a career woman not growing only without job."

@Okeh Chibuike reacted:

“Wait first you no fear your throwback?”

@iam.Akosua Franca said:

“A wig slay queens can't afford.”

@siman commented:

“Original video the girl he blocked.”

@user94121540581 reacted:

“She has won the challenge, CASE CLOSE.”

@shamie Ashy commented:

“This challenge taught me to be patient imagine waiting almost 15s to see results.”

@Ivy reacted:

“I hate it here, Am I the only one that always just skips to the point.”

Watch the video below:

Blind lady fulfils dream of becoming lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Hafsah Dauda has proven that there is ability in disability after she graduated from Ahmadu Bello University with a law degree. Dauda, who became visually impaired at the age of two, pursued her dreams in spite of her challenges.

According to @NigeriaStories on Twitter, the young lady has been called to bar. In other news, a physically challenged person, Geoffrey Asadu, has re-established the fact that there is ability in disability by becoming a lawyer with a clean record of not losing any case despite practising for over two decades. The 58-year-old lawyer said he was six when he suddenly went blind.

Asadu said he had a headache that lasted for about three days before he was rushed to the hospital. He said: "As the headache continued, I was taken to Akulue Hospital, Nsukka, where I was administered with one drug by one medical doctor, who owned the hospital. I was given an injection by the doctor for three days.

Source: Legit.ng