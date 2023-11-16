A TikTok video that revealed the exclusive accommodation for married NYSC members at the camp went viral

The video creator also introduced some of the married corpers who were staying in the accommodation

Some of the mothers were seen looking after their children, while others were resting

A captivating video on TikTok captured the attention of many viewers as it exposed the special lodging facility for married members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the camp.

The video maker also gave a glimpse of some of the married corpers who were enjoying the comfort and privacy of the facility.

Lady talks about the NYSC camp for married women. Photo credit: @flawless_by_toria

Source: TikTok

The video showed some of the mothers in the facility who were busy caring for their young ones, while others took a break from the hectic camp activities.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dimmasparkle reacted:

“Pls do video with people in the infirmary, I want to know how it looks like cos I will be there when I come nxt stream.”

Resinarts_bysp said:

“They allow nursing mothers in camp???? Haven't heard of this before.”

TROEA SOUEIRE:

“With this video I can proudly now do my NYSC.”

Dr Sopuru Emechebe:

“This is Issele uku and I am not married but I was in this roomsslenjoyed all the perks of the room.”

ImaAnna:

“Na to marry o me I no need stress us.”

B Victoria:

“Abeg find husband send me invitation.”

Sandilicious

“Victoria with the positive vibes. My hostel landlord.”

Pokohuntaz:

“In Taraba camp, they paid them and allowed them go home.”

Abebi:

“They sent me home in my time that nursing mothers and married women are not allowed in camp.”

Source: Legit.ng