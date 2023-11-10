"E Don Enter My Account": Man Who Won 100 million naira Bet Shows Proof of Money in Bank Account
A Nigerian punter who won over N100 million from football betting has revealed his bank statement as proof of payment.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He had earlier posted his winning tickets online, showing how he earned N42.4 million and N60 million separately from predicting the results of football matches.
His tickets went viral on social media, as people were amazed by the huge amount he won overnight.
See the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng