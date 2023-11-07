Global site navigation

"Wetin Him Dey Celebrate": Kizz Daniel Bouncer Shows Up at Shop, Gets Cornered with Money People
People

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A viral TikTok video shows fans showering cash on Kizz Daniel’s popular bouncer
  • The muscular bouncer was sitting in a clothes shop while a crowd of admirers sprayed him with money
  • He looked delighted and thrilled by the affection he received from fans who had recognised him recently

An eye-catching TikTok video captures the moment when fans express their appreciation for Kizz Daniel’s well-known bouncer by showering him with cash.

The brawny bouncer, who has gained popularity recently, was sitting comfortably in a trendy clothes shop while a throng of admirers surrounded him and sprayed him with money.

He displayed a wide smile and a joyful expression as he received the affection and recognition from fans who had spotted him in the shop.

Watch the video below:

