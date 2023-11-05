Chukwuemeka Christopher, a first class graduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University, received a prize of 20,000 naira (about $20) for being the best student in his department and faculty

He posted a photo of the academic achievement on Twitter, where he expressed his disappointment

People urged the government and the university authorities to improve the welfare and recognition of students and teachers

Chukwuemeka Christopher, a first class graduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University, has expressed his disappointment after receiving a prize of 20,000 naira (about $20) for being the best student in his department and faculty.

Christopher, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.86/5 from the Department of Mathematics, shared his frustration on Twitter, where he posted a photo of the cheque he received from the university.

Man laments after receiving N20k. Photo credit: Twitter/@XrisDwhyner

Source: Twitter

"So, just clocked that I graduated as the best student in my department and the faculty with a CGPA of 4.86/5. And for this feat, I was awarded a whopping sum of #20k. That is less than $20. Yes, you read that right. Twenty dollars," he wrote.

HE added: “In all seriousness though, it's not about the money; it's about the knowledge, experiences, and memories gained during this journey. So here's to all the broke but brilliant graduates out there! Let's keep our dreams big and our wallets tiny.”

His tweet has since gone viral, attracting over 10,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, as well as hundreds of comments from fellow Nigerians who sympathized with him and criticized the state of education in the country.

Christopher hanked everyone for their support and encouragement. Many people had also urged the government and the university authorities to improve the welfare and recognition of students and teachers.

See the tweets:

Source: Legit.ng