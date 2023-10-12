A video has captured a man's emotional outburst at the grave of a friend who allegedly died with his $2 million

In the video, the tearful man stormed his friend's grave with a shovel as he lamented over his unexpected demise

The sad clip has sparked massive reactions from netizens who quickly remembered their debtors

A Nigerian man could not control his pain after his friend lost his life without giving him a share of 2 million dollars.

The sad video showed the heartbroken man weeping at his friend's graveside as he cried over his situation.

Man storms grave of deceased friend over $2 million debt. Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man begs late friend to come back to life and fulfil $2 million debt

He claimed that he had a deal with his late friend who successfully generated huge funds from the deal.

According to him, the deceased was supposed to give him $2 million from the cash but unexpectedly, he lost his life to the cold hands of death.

Unable to bear the loss of his friend and the huge money, the grieving man stormed the grave with a shovel and the hope of digging out his friend's corpse to get his money by any means.

"Azaman, you get mind die with my 2 million dollars. Why you no die that time wey I dey suffer?" he lamented.

Video of man crying at debtor's grave sparks reactions

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the man's situation.

@beatrice_konadu1 said:

“Azaman might have faked his own death just to elope with person's 2 million dollars, normally Azaman na wicked somebody oo.”

@simeon.delight said:

“Azaman soul no go touch heaven.”

@penny_gramss reacting:

“Azaman no die oo e go vacation for Dubai.”

@molarry_ commented:

“Make everybody travel o.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng