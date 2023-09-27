A Nigerian man changed the story of his family as he remodelled the house his late father left behind

The transformation photo of the house got people congratulating him for a job well done, especially with the paint choice

The new house had a modern veranda and was roofed with thicker aluminum sheets that added to its elegance

A young Nigerian man has made his family proud as he used his money to change their lives after making it.

At the beginning of his video, he showed the simple bungalow his father left behind before he passed away.

The house was remodelled to have a lovely veranda. Photo source: @goodybag79

Source: TikTok

House with thick roofing sheets

His family compound had blocks he had molded before the renovation work began. The structure of the building changed.

The new bungalow showed that he must have broken some part of the old house. Aside from renovation, he (@goodybag79) commenced fencing work around the house.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dongreat said:

"Congratulations bro."

facile said:

"Ur father also tried his best. congrats to u."

user8206673605614 said:

"Your father did very well by having that structure in his time.. congratulations to u also."

@pascalobinna14 said:

"Congrats bro my is coming soon."

ROSEBLISS2022 said:

"I tap into this got my family next yr."

ebukaibatara said:

"Congratulations, my father no leave anyone for me and his still alive and hopefully i will build one for him soon."

choose Blacky said:

"Your papa na big man because nor be all papa fit get kind of house for dere time oooh anyway big congratulations."

EBUKA said:

"Congratulations my man."

MARVE said:

"Oh Jesus remember my family."

user2293027879895 said:

"I wish my bro will see this video."

Felix prince said:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace."

princetom418 said:

"You try do more than these for your children. more grace."

Source: Legit.ng