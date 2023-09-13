A little boy’s hilarious delivery service for a shop has captured the attention of many people

The video showed the boy carrying packs of snacks on his head and dropping them off at the store with great enthusiasm and skill

The boy is so small and adorable that many viewers were amazed by his sense of responsibility and work ethic

A heartwarming video of a young boy’s delivery service for a local shop has captured the hearts of thousands.

The clip showed the boy diligently carrying packs of snacks on his head and dropping them off at the store with an inspiring cheerfulness on his face.

The boy was energetic and happy to work. Photo credit: TikTok/max52535

Source: TikTok

The boy was so small and cute that he could barely lift the packs by himself, but he did not let his size stop him from doing his job.

Many viewers were impressed by his sense of responsibility, work ethic, and adorable mannerisms and expressions.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

User811159196476:

"Working for caprisun and golden morning."

Kosara2:

"When he will say I started hustling when I was 1 some people will doubt him 2, weldone bro ur hustle will surely pay off."

JudY:

"Evidence to show companies tomorrow for 25 years work experience."

Pecumummy:

"Na wetin this country dey find. imagine looking for job at 28 year n they are looking for 20 yrs working experience.God bless yoU Son u start early."

Zeeryyryryr:

"If them small work go they sweet them anyhow, if bros grow up he go start to change am for everybody for house."

HeartOfLoveFoundation:

"The boy go show dem craze if dem no qive am indomie with small small juice after he don hustle finish."

Vickylove4287:

"Pay this young man ooo."

Source: Legit.ng