Man Who Works as Bricklayer For Many Years in Nigeria Relocates to UK For Better Living in Video
- A Nigerian bricklayer’s journey from rags to riches has gone viral on TikTok
- The video showed how he transformed his life by moving to the UK.
- He first shared a clip of himself standing near an unfinished building in Nigeria, wearing ragged clothes
The inspiring story of a Nigerian man who went from being a bricklayer in his home country to living a comfortable life in the UK has captured the attention of millions of TikTok users.
The man posted a video on the popular social media platform, contrasting his past and present situations.
He first showed footage of himself working as a bricklayer near a half-built house in Nigeria, wearing uninspiring and dirty clothes that reflected his hardship.
Then he switched to a shot of himself in Manchester, UK, where he had relocated to pursue his dreams.
He was wearing a smart suit and a confident smile, indicating that he had achieved success and happiness.
The video has received a lot of praise and admiration from people who were moved by his remarkable transformation.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Toke obakonbayi:
"I don't no u but i rejoic with u bros, may God continue to lift u up,u will never fall,u will go higher beyond ur imagination in Jesus name. Congratulations."
Tokky pretty:
"Let your grace speak for me Abba
Father."
Bayewuhabeebah:
"Congratulations yah Allah let your rahman speak for me too."
Olorunwani:
"When am still looking at all this I still have believe in God that can also change my own story."
Titilayo Yusuff:
"Amen,l claim it,my household is next."
Lady who served as corps member relocates to UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @aishatwura, who served the country as a corps member under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)'s compulsory one-year scheme for all tertiary graduates, has relocated to the UK.
In a video shared on TikTok, the lady showed photos of herself dressed in her NYSC khaki uniform, as she labeled it, "to serve Nigeria with all my strength".
A few seconds into the clip, the lady held her international passport as she prepared to travel abroad.
Source: Legit.ng