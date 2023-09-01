A Nigerian bricklayer’s journey from rags to riches has gone viral on TikTok

The video showed how he transformed his life by moving to the UK.

He first shared a clip of himself standing near an unfinished building in Nigeria, wearing ragged clothes

The inspiring story of a Nigerian man who went from being a bricklayer in his home country to living a comfortable life in the UK has captured the attention of millions of TikTok users.

The man posted a video on the popular social media platform, contrasting his past and present situations.

After years of hardwork, man moves to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@godwinoj

He first showed footage of himself working as a bricklayer near a half-built house in Nigeria, wearing uninspiring and dirty clothes that reflected his hardship.

Then he switched to a shot of himself in Manchester, UK, where he had relocated to pursue his dreams.

He was wearing a smart suit and a confident smile, indicating that he had achieved success and happiness.

The video has received a lot of praise and admiration from people who were moved by his remarkable transformation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Toke obakonbayi:

"I don't no u but i rejoic with u bros, may God continue to lift u up,u will never fall,u will go higher beyond ur imagination in Jesus name. Congratulations."

Tokky pretty:

"Let your grace speak for me Abba

Father."

Bayewuhabeebah:

"Congratulations yah Allah let your rahman speak for me too."

Olorunwani:

"When am still looking at all this I still have believe in God that can also change my own story."

Titilayo Yusuff:

"Amen,l claim it,my household is next."

