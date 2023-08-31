A Nigerian couple’s journey from their wedding to their new life in the UK has captured the hearts of many TikTok users

The couple shared videos of their romantic moments before and after their marriage, as well as their arrival in the UK, where they hope to pursue their dreams

The video showed them leaving the airport hand in hand, ready to embrace the opportunities and challenges of living in a foreign country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian couple who tied the knot and moved to the UK shortly afterward has gone viral on TikTok's popular social media platform.

The newlyweds documented their love story with videos of their sweet and memorable moments before their wedding day and their excitement and joy after exchanging their vows and boarding the plane to the UK.

Couple relocates to UK after wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@florrythemie

Source: TikTok

Nigerian couple relocates to UK

The video showed them landing in their new home country, where they were eager to start a fresh chapter of their lives and explore the many possibilities and adventures that await them.

The video also captured their affectionate gestures as they walked out of the airport, holding hands and smiling, ready to face the new challenges and opportunities of living in a different culture.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Symply Sewa4:

"God remember me this year."

Wasiu Memunat:

"Congratulations...Pls wat is ur husband using to weight the luggage."

Florry TeeDaisy:

"Congratulations mommies. Pls how many weeks after biometrics bfor ur visa came out."

Nigerian couple who relocated to UK share breakdown on how much spent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple had provided an overview of what it could take to travel to the United Kingdom on a student visa with a dependant tagging along.

Legit.ng previously reported that it might cost between N10 million and N25 million to relocate to the United Kingdom and settle down.

A Nigerian has provided a breakdown from the application to the airline ticket cost to put a perspective on the figures.

According to a document shared by Oludayo Sokunbi on his Twitter page @Oludayo Sokunbi (Deewon), a total of N21.2m (N21,291,602.67) was spent to relocate to the UK with a dependant.

Source: Legit.ng