A UK-based Nigerian man who sought help from his friends to find a wife has caused a stir on Twitter

The man revealed his criteria for his ideal partner, which included a slim, fair, and tall lady from the South-east region of Nigeria

He also emphasised that the lady must have a good character, as well as meet his physical preferences

A Nigerian man who lived in the UK has stirred up a lot of reactions on Twitter after he asked his friends to help him find a wife.

He shared a chat conversation where he disclosed his preferences for his future spouse, which were quite specific and detailed.

Man was very particular about the things she appreciates internally and externally. Photo credit: Freepik

Source: TikTok

The man said he wanted a slim, fair-skinned, tall lady who came from the Southeast part of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Man lists specs of his dream woman

He explained that he was attracted to these physical features and hoped to find someone who matched them.

He added that the lady must have a good character, implying he was looking for more than appearance.

He said he wanted a woman who was respectful, loyal, caring, and supportive and who shared his values and vision.

He said he was ready to settle and start a family with the right person.

See the tweets below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@obikoyaem reacted:

"They should comne back to Nigeria."

@O1il624PrincessAdeola -8h

"They should come back to Nigeria and do what."

@Nash1:

"Retweeting for my igbo female mutuals."

@ycnéx&riquez:

"How many of thesw people looking for love this way has like really found it and settled down."

@excellentn:

"Make them come back fes."

Lady, 35, searches for husband desperately, to give N3.8 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-year-old white woman has said she is searching for a man who will marry her and is open to match-making.

The woman, Eve Tilley-Coulso, said anyone who helps her get a man who would marry her will get a N3.8 million reward.

She said she told her friends about it, but it seems they have been unable to find her a man.

Source: Legit.ng