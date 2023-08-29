A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy as he showed the romantic side of his wife who is a soldier

He rubbished claims that female soldiers are not romantic and shared a video of his wife tending to his toenails

While many men gushed over the video and expressed their desires to settle down with soldiers, others wondered how he asked her out

A Nigerian man has gushed on social media as his wife, who is a soldier, cut his toenails with a razor blade.

The civilian advised people, who can't be soldiers, to try and marry one, adding that female military women are romantic and sweet.

The civilian gushed over his wife who is a Nigerian soldier. Photo Credit: @meetdedes

Source: TikTok

In the video he shared on TikTok, his woman was in her army uniform as she tended to his toenails with love.

"Happy 10 years anniversary my love @arewaspecial_01.

"If you can’t be a soldier just try and marry one female soldiers are romantic and sweet❤️❤️.

"Meet D Ede’s," the overjoyed civilian husband wrote.

Netizens gushed over the civilian-military couple.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the couple's relationship

Bobby Godson947 said:

"Small relationship i manage to enter with one i mistakenly cheat i run go exile for Benin republic for 2years till now she never forgive me."

Uareime Marvellous said:

"How you take ask her out.

"I like military ladies but to ask dem out ehn make them no deck me."

Mario DC said:

"This can never be me with razor, before she go ask who is amaka you go explain tired no evidence."

Hezekiah Taiwo said:

"U con go Dey talk to female soldier when her oga don shout for her hmmmm."

Bakin cesar said:

"Sister you get any friend that is she's ready for serious relationship."

Dice said:

"I need one for a lifetime journey I mean a black beautiful princess like u."

Kaykaytus said:

"So you get mind toast soldier come even marry ham join Bros, how you take do ham. Drop update."

Source: Legit.ng