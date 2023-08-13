A beautiful mother caused a serious uproar after giving birth to nine healthy babies at the same time

A video showed a huge crowd on the road as they gathered around the woman who safely delivered the babies

Social media users have reacted massively to the intriguing video with many wishing to be in her shoes someday

Social media has been abuzz with a lovely video of a Cameroonian woman who delivered nine babies.

In a video, eyewitnesses gathered at the scene as they expressed their shock over the woman's delivery.

Crowd celebrates woman who delivered nine babies Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The heartwarming clip showed the new mother carrying her babies inside a car alongside some friends who assisted her.

Woman causes uproar with birth of 9 babies

The video amazed netizens who took turns to shower her with accolades over the birth of her children.

In the clip, she was asked to reveal the number of children she birthed and she confirmed it was 9.

Reactions trail video of woman who birthed 9 babies

@ritaeewa4xd said:

"Congratulations God abeg remember me oh lord."

@wobovivian24 stated:

"Congratulations to u ma and I tap from this blessings IJN."

@user6549262244071 wrote:

"Congratulations ma I tap your blessings in Jesus name Amen."

@user7467953865676 said:

"Wow! Congratulations. I tap the grace and i thank God for this."

@actionlady307 said:

"I know Him, I know He is still God and I believe so much in Him. Congrats."

@elizabethagyire456 said:

"Congratulation May the good Lord guide you and your children throughout may you never see poverty in your family."

@maureenowenize added:

"Papa God u too much what you cannot do does not exist congratulations ma I tap from ur blessing in Jesus name amen."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman delivers 9 babies twice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman in Katsina state identified as Hajara Shu'aibu now has a total of 18 children after welcoming quintuplets at home on Wednesday, October 5. Hajara who is being regarded by many in her community as the most fertile woman in Nigeria has been married to a farmer for the past 21 years and had all the kids with him.

The 35-year-old had previously delivered nine single babies and twins twice, all at home. “Na for house I born, na afta dem carry me go hospital wia dem infuse blood for me and tell me to rest, all my previous births too na for house. All my children na for house I dey born dem without single operation," she told BBC in Pidgin.

Speaking on her recent delivery, the mother of 18 said the newborns were taken to Funtua General Hospital, Katsina after her home delivery. On her arrival at the hospital, she was given more blood but lost two of the kids. On why she is so fertile, the stay-at-home mum ascribed it to God. According to her, she does not do anything different or follow any special meal plan.

Source: Legit.ng