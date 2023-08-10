A boy scored A1 in each of the subjects he wrote in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination

The boy, Wilbert Eworitsewarami Justin, is a student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, where he wrote his WASSCE

Justin also scored 344 in his JAMB-UTME and has received a scholarship to study at the University of Califonia, Berkeley, USA

A Nigerian boy made distinctions in each of the nine papers he sat for in the 2023 WAEC.

The boy, Wilbert Eworitsewarami Justin, scored A1 in all nine subjects in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Justin scored 9As in his WAEC and got a scholarship to study at the University of California, Berkeley.

Source: Original

Justin has been rewarded with a scholarship to study at the University of California, Berkeley.

He is a student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, which is where he registered for and sat his WASSCE.

A copy of Justin's WAEC result sent to Legit.ng showed that he registered for nine subjects and recorded A1 in all of them.

Boy with A1 in 9 WAEC subjects gets US scholarship

His WAEC subjects include data processing, economics, civic education, English language and further mathematics.

Also, Justin sat for mathematics, chemistry, physics, and computer studies.

David, a source knowledgeable about Justin's academic prowess, told Legit.ng in a short chat that he also scored 344 in his JAMB-UTME.

David said:

"He hails from the South-South. Itsekiri tribe of Delta state. He was also selected by one of the best universities in the US to receive a scholarship: University of California, Berkeley. Berkeley has one of the smallest acceptance rates in the world which means he no only got admission but distinguished himself enough to receive a scholarship."

The University of California, Berkeley, also listed Justin on its website as one of the recipients of its African American Initiative Scholarship.

The school says:

"Eworitsewarami loves working and connecting with like-minded people. His journey is only just beginning, and Eworitsewarami can’t wait to see what the future beholds."

