A Nigerian school said it has no certificate to issue to one of its former students who did not complete primary six

The lady, Kanyisola, said she visited her primary school to collect the First School Leaving Certificate, but she did not get it

Kanyisola said she was asked to return to primary six and complete her studies because she left the school while in class four

A Nigerian primary school has asked a lady to return and complete her primary six.

The lady, Kanyisola, left primary school when she was in class four years ago to secondary school.

Doctor Kanyisola went to collect her primary school certificate and was told to return to primary six. Photo credit: Twitter/kanyin_p.

Source: Twitter

Kanyisola said she recently visited her school to collect her school leaving certificate and testimonial, but the school refused to give her.

The school said she should return and properly complete her studies up to primary six.

Why primary school wants medical doctor to return

But Kanyisola, who is now a doctor, explained that she left while in primary four to start her secondary education.

She wondered how the school expected her to come back to primary six after many years.

She wrote on Twitter:

"Went to my primary school today to collect my primary school certificate. Although I didn’t finish, I left from Year 4 to secondary school and these people said I have to do Year 6 to collect the testimonial.

"After I’ve completed secondary school and university education! A whole doctor? To do Year 6? Maybe I’ll even contest for head girl"

See her tweet below:

Reactions as school asks doctor to return to primary six

@BimboMoshood said:

"I will buy you Caprisonne to put in your lunchbox. School bus will come and pick you by 7am please wake up on time."

@ThecruiseDoc commented:

"I have school uniform and lunch box plug."

@royaltyuso said:

"I think they are just being petty. I left in primary four and didn’t go through to 6. I collected my primary school certificate after over 15 years with ease."

