A Nigerian man has asked for help in getting a means of livelihood as he stood in public to display his array of qualifications

The man, Ayorinde Mesagan, said on Twitter that he has a National Diploma, BSc and PGD and yet has no job at the moment

Ayorinde told Legit.ng that he had a job that paid him N50,000, but he quit because the employer treated him as a houseboy

A Nigerian man with many educational qualifications has come on Twitter to ask for employment.

The man, , attended Crown Polytechnic, Ibadan, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, and Lead City University, Ibadan.

Ayorinde has many qualifications but no job. Photo credit: Twitter/Ayorinde Mesagan.

Source: Twitter

Ayorinde used a placard to enumerate his academic qualifications and asked people to help him get a job.

Ayorinde said he is not asking anyone for money but to be connected to people who would give him a job.

Graduate of Lead City University, Adekunle Ajasin University, Crown Polytechnic looks for job online

From what he listed on the placard, Ayorinde has a BSc in Pure and Applied Psychology and a National Diploma, ND, in Public Administration.

Also, Ayorinde has Post-graduate Diploma in Industrial Psychology. When contacted, Ayorinde told Legit.ng that he quit his previous employment because he was being treated as a house boy.

His words:

"I have been working in the past. I worked as a private and school tutor. Then early this year, I took up a personal assistant job where I was paid N50,000 but was treated as a houseboy. I then moved further for betterment. I secured a lecturing job in Lagos but the lack of accommodation thwarted the effort as I was on the street for days."

See his post below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man looks for job with placard

@quinlateefa commented:

Please which of the safety certificates do you have? Can you list the certification body you got them from?

@Samm_Williamz said:

"Oga go and learn a skill. A certificate is almost useless in this country if you don't have connections."

