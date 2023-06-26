A Nigerian student who could not write 2023 WAEC said her school ruined the plan she had for the year

The girl said that though she and other students in her set did not plan to write National Examination Council NECO, they would have to as an alternative

Many people who reacted to the girl's video stated that their family members would sue if the same thing happened to them

A Nigerian girl came on TikTok to tell people her school failed to register her set for the 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) that was recently concluded.

The girl (@adeolaorwhatever) revealed that the school's act ruined their chances for the remainder of the year. She danced in a TikTok video as she narrated the painful experience.

The lady said that they would have to write NECO. Photo source: @adeolaorwhatever

School failed to register students for WAEC

The 17-year-old expressed her frustration more while responding to people in her comment section. Some people said they would not take it lightly if such happened to them.

A person, Oluwanifemi, who considered the situation appalling, asked the student:

"I’m so lost so what were you guys now doing during the waec period? Why didn’t they register you guys? How come parents didn’t complain?"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Leslie said:

"My entire extended family wouldn’t let them hear the last of it."

The girl replied:

"Bro the p was crazy honestly."

Nunu said:

"Somebody really prayed against waec in your set."

Favour said:

"Wait uh? This is beyond crazy tbh."

Onyx said:

"LMAO. I willingly took a year gap but you’d be forced to do the same."

ayo asked:

"What? Well what of NECO?"

The girl responded:

"We didnt plan on doing neco now we have to cause we didnt write NECO."

user7139397647722 said:

"Same happened to my school last set principal was suspended and 2 teachers were fired and parent sue the school. school was closed for a week."

Oghale wondered:

"What's the point of now going to school?"

