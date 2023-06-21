A man showed off an old Mercedes Benz 1924, and the video has sparked funny reactions on Twitter

The man insisted that the car, which is mostly used to carry sand for construction, is cheap for those who want it

He said the car goes for as high as N1.3 billion, but people in the comments laughed him off as a joker

A funny Nigerian man has shared a video showing an old Mercedes Benz 1924 rotting away in the bush.

But in the viral video, the man who looks like a mechanic said the old truck would cost as much as N1.3 billion.

The man said the old Mercedes Benz cost N1.3 billion. Photo credit: Twitter/instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

The price tag he put on the truck made many people on Twitter laugh out loud and say not even a modern car would cost that much.

Video of old truck goes viral on Twitter

The truck which seemed to have been packed or dumped for many years, did not look as if it would move.

It was packed among other old vehicles, and many of them looked like they have been dumped and out of use.

When he wanted to get into the truck, the man could not use the door because it did not open.

He jumped into it through the window because the door was apparently bad due to years of disuse. The video was posted by @instablog9ja.

Reactions to video of old Mercedes Benz 1924

@iam_lexie_b said:

"This one don too watch Ola of Lagos."

@Ogidiolu_omo commented:

"This might be different from everyone else’s perspective. I am seeing a brilliant young mind here but has limited opportunities. If you can help him, please don’t hesitate."

@GudWadoCity said:

"Idan buy Benz,na idan dey pass window. It's the passing through the window for me. Mercedes Company fit arrest the guy ooooo."

@iamtobzz said:

"We joke too much in this country."

Source: Legit.ng