An interesting TikTok video shows someone's creatively built home and how it was made from the inside

The person used the little that they had to make a shack to live in, and it was designed to be big

Online users were not ready to see the architectural design of the shelter with two levels, and many shared their opinions

A sizeable shack left people amazed. The video on TikTok shows someone's humble home that looks out of the norm.

A man posted a video showing pictures of his multi-level shack.

Source: UGC

Online users were amused when they saw the outside and inside of the shack. People were left with questions about whether it was a safe shelter to live in.

TikToker shares video of the shack with the top floor being constructed

A video posted on TikTok @heroldnkosi shows the construction of a two-storey shack. In the video, it shows that a staircase was installed. See the post by clicking here.

People were fascinated to see the inside of man's multi-level shack.

Source: TikTok

South Africans not convinced about home stability

Mail and Guardian described shacks as "the new normal", and many people enjoy seeing how people make the best out of them. This one left people a bit worried as some questioned the structural integrity of the multi-level show.

Here is what people had to say:

Jeremiah Azo commented:

"I’d never sleep downstairs "

Mnguni commented:

"I suggest wearing a helmet at all times."

Hle commented:

"Beautiful but I would be scared to go upstairs "

Shamabelieve commented:

"Am not getting in there."

BONGI commented:

"I think he made it to protect from too much heat when it's hot and less coldness when it's cold."

Source: Briefly.co.za