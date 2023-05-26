A video of a teacher dancing with his two pupils has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok clip shows the trio busting some impressive moves to the track Kunkra by amapiano artists Daliwonga and Myztro

Netizens showered them with love and sweet comments, with a few ladies even shooting their shots at the teacher

A teacher and two pupils set the timelines ablaze with their killer dance moves in a now-viral video.

A teacher and his two pupils showed off an impressive dance routine online. Image: @solohnkosie/TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok shows the trio throwing their bags on the floor before breaking into a trendy dance routine.

They are seen dancing in sync with the track Kunkra by Daliwonga and Myztro, demonstrating their undeniable talent.

The teacher and his pupils amaze Mzansi netizens

There is just something about these new-age teachers and their special bond with their pupils that makes netizens all warm and fuzzy inside.

South African social media users were pleasantly impressed by their moves, with several others wishing they could turn back the hands of time and return to school.

Some women couldn't help but gush at the male teacher as they responded with flirty comments to the post.

Langojali responded:

"Waze wangfanela uthisha ."

sbosh Mol said:

"Ngicela ukbuyela eskoleni bandla zaze zahappy ingane zethu dankie thisha ."

mngunyana reacted:

"Muntu nabantu bakhe."

user6611355416166 commented:

"Awuu kodwa sir uqhubeke nokuthanda izingane zethu❤️❤️❤️."

Andiii_Mthembu wrote:

"Ngyazi ubani obanfundisa lana☺️."

Just_Abbie24 said:

"Nanikuphi ngempela the time kufunda thina."

ULelo♥️ commented:

"Wena uyisoka lami, just awazi okwamanje ❤️❤️❤️."

Hlonepho Phakoe wrote:

"Thisha."

Class teacher entertains his students in class with sweet dance

