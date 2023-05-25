More South African educators continue to have fun with the students by taking part in TikTok dance challenges

A group of fun teachers from a Gauteng school showed their flexibility and sense of rhythm

A TikTok video of the staff members showing what they're made of through dance was a viral hit on the internet

A school in Gauteng went TikTok viral and did the latest dance trends. In the video, they did the Betha kick dance, which was a hilarious sight.

Educators in Gauteng did the Betha Kick challenge for their students. Image: @sos_of_brown

Source: UGC

The funny dance video got over 26,000 likes. People also commented to discuss which teacher nailed the dance move the best.

Gauteng High School teachers set TikTok ablaze with dance moves

@sos_of_brown posted a video of some of their teachers obliging after their students asked them to do a viral dance. The video of several teachers doing their best, but only one was picked as the best. Watch the video below:

TikTok users choose the grooviest teacher

People love to see teachers doing the most to get along with their students. Many thought that the last teacher did the best kick.

After judging their moves, netizens could not stop raving about who their favourite teacher was. Read people's comments rating the teachers below:

Xolile Dube commented:

"The last teacher is the one!!!! "

Thato Buthelezi commented:

"The first one Malinga"

Shecainah Njovu commented:

"The last one understood the assignment "

Kgopotso Lebelo commented:

"The last teacher is actually my relative "

CelestineMotlhoki commented:

"The last teacher knows what she's doing ke"

TiehoHloniJanki commented:

"Fourth one ke sure she's teaching vernac"

Teacher dances with her students on assembly ground

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher has been hailed online after dancing with her students on the assembly ground.

In a video shared via TikTok, the beautiful female teacher showed off her dance moves alongside her students.

The students smiled sweetly as they danced and this attracted positive comments from netizens who came across the clip.

Source: Briefly.co.za