A man decided to hop onto a TikTok dance trend, and the location of his video was a hit with many netizens

The guy put on a performance to a viral TikTok sound with many cattle in the background

Most netizens were amused and had countless jokes about how the dancing guy's location was a great flex

A funny man went to where cows are kept and decided to stay there and shake his waist.

The man, who looks very tall, made good use of his waist as if he wanted to entertain the cows.

A South African farmer filmed near his kraal full of cows, and it had many Mzansi women thinking he was showing off potential lobola. Image: @stefangetsyoufit

Source: TikTok

In the short video posted by @stefangetsyoufit, the man danced like a comedian, turn around many times.

He behaved like a woman, holding his hands akimbo as he shook his waist to the sound of the music.

His moves were epic, but the cows watched as if they understood what he was doing.

Apart from his funny dance moves performed in front of the cows, the man spotted a dress that made him look like a farmer.

He was putting on shorts and a shirt which was tucked in and which also made him look like an olden-days soldier.

The hilarious video immediately sparked reactions among his followers, who had a good laugh in the comment section.

Reactions to video of man who danced before cows

@Invisible boi commented

"Love the boer look."

@Stefan, the creator replied:

"Eks n boer in my hart:"[I am a farmer at heart].

@Czar commented:

"Can I have the shorts"

@moonrock commented:

"My lobola at the back wondering what they did wrong to get this show"

@Ennah commented:

"Farmer George! "

@Mpatho Nkosi commented:

"He will be busting these moves at our wedding reception, stay tuned!!"

@Wilmyn commented:

"Dis die "loadshedding patttapatta" daai."

